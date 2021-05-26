Back to the Beach: Using oysters instead of sea walls to combat coastal erosion and sea-level rise

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Waves are kicking up more with stronger hurricanes and higher seas, and you won’t believe what’s helping ease the pain.

“Yea I bet we’ll see a good wake,” said Jenna Haddad, as a boat went by, sending water lapping up toward the shoreline.

Haddad is a coastal and physical oceanography PhD student at UNC studying how waves crash along our coast.

“It might look like nothing out there but there’s actually a lot of energy. It doesn’t show up until the waves show up in shallower water and they burst up,” she said.

Coastal communities are used to seeing oysters fresh on their dinner plates. But, now these same coastal communities are finding these oysters fresh in their backyards. Oyster reefs are being used to combat sea-level rise and coastal erosion.

Dr. Carter Smith is a marine conservation scientist at Duke, working with coastal management on building climate-resilient shores.

“We think we’re pretty smart because we’ve been engineering sea walls for hundreds, maybe thousands of years, but these organisms have been growing and protecting coastlines for hundreds of thousands and millions of years,” Smith said.

They’re called living shorelines, and yes they’re literally living…often made of oyster reefs, salt marshes, mangroves, and coral reefs. It’s an alternative to a clunky wall, ‘in highly populate areas, or in areas with pretty deep water, sometimes a wall or an engineered structure is your best option” but for the most part, when it comes to effectiveness, cost, and durability, natural, living shorelines take the win.

“The problem with walls is they can be really expensive to build, they can be really expensive to maintain, they’re often damaged during hurricane events, and they can’t adapt on their own to sea-level rise over the long term,” Dr. Smith explains.

As hurricanes intensify and sea-levels rise, those violent waves are going to crash against sea walls only once. But when you have these natural, living shorelines those waves are going to crash on these oyster beds and hard shells once, it’s going to crash on those salt marshes another time, and then finally crash on those rocks, easing the pain of those violent waves on our coast each time.

Living shorelines are often similar in price, rarely damaged in storms, and can maintain themselves. Plus, they help restore lost habitats, especially for oysters.

Oyster populations have depleted by 80% in recent decades.

“We started mining just for the oyster shell, for making roads and construction projects. It’s also due to people consuming oysters and overfishing them.”

Dr. Antonio Rodriguez is a coastal geologist at UNC. Rodriguez says oysters eat by filtering nutrients out of the water.

“Other organisms, its competitors can’t survive half of the time out of water, but the oyster can,” said Rodriguez.

Uniquely, they grow in vertical bunches, but they can also spread out to grow side by side, explains Dr. Rodriguez.

“They like to be exposed to air about 20 to 40% of the time.”

“Intertidal oysters can grow really rapidly, so they can keep up with any rate of sea-level rise, any of the future predictions, they can keep up with,” making them the perfect protector of our coasts,” he said.

“Folks are really seeing that they’re helping protect the coastline from erosion because of the way the vegetation is able to reduce the wave energy and therefore reduce the wave heights coming on people’s property,” says Jana Haddad.

Just a few years ago it used to take 48 hours to get a permit for a sea wall, and up to 6 months for a living shoreline.

“I think even in the last 5 years or so it is exponentially getting easier,” reflects Dr. Smith.

Fish and wildlife agencies have consolidated and expedited that permit process to be equal to that of sea walls.

“There are marine contractors now that exclusively focus on living shorelines and perfecting the living shoreline technique,” explains Dr. Smith. Now you can call in someone to put in a living shoreline just like you would a landscaper to put in a bed of shrubs.

But while a great, natural alternative, one that literally brings life back to our coasts, “there are some locations where maybe people just shouldn’t be living 50 years from now, and even putting a living shoreline isn’t going to solve that problem,” says Dr. Smith.

So, we need more than just oysters in our toolbox to build a climate resilient coast.