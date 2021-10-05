Baby inside stolen car found safe in High Point

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An 11-month-old baby is safe at home with his parents once again.

At 9:01 p.m., a black 2015 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from the Great Stops at 5412 W. Market St.

Azlazial Amir Ritter was inside the car when it was stolen. Around 3:15 a.m. the stolen vehicle and Azlazial were located. Officials say the car and child were found near the Laurel Bluff area in High Point.

Azlazial is back home with his parents and was unharmed.

Azlazial Amir Ritter

Suspect

Azlazial’s grandfather was on the scene just after the car was stolen. “My son called and said his fiancé was pumping gas went in the store and coming right back out and when she got back out the car was gone with grandson in it,” John Ritter told FOX8.

The suspect was described as a 17 to 20-year-old Black male, 5’8” to 6′, wearing a blue camouflage jacket, gray pants, and sandals with white socks.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.