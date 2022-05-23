ELK PARK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing swimmer was found dead at the Elk River Falls in North Carolina Friday, officials said.

According to the Linville Volunteer Fire Department, a dive team responded to the falls just after 11 a.m. after the swimmer was reported missing.

Officials confirmed that the swimmer died, turning the rescue into a recovery.

After finding the swimmer’s body, officials said one of the Linville Fire Department divers suffered a serious medical issue and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The department said the issue was not related to the dive.

The diver is expected to make a full recovery.