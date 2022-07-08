AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police say Julie Holderness of Greensboro was the woman killed Thursday when a van crashed into a crowd at the starting area of a Grandfather Mountain Highlands game race.

Around 6:30 Thursday night, hundreds of runners and spectators filled an intersection for the annual run of The Bear.

Shortly after, police and witnesses say a white van struck a crowd of people killing Holderness and injuring several others.

Friday, a small bundle of flowers was placed on the ground near the crash site in remembrance.

“Those people up there care about the each other and they care about the Bear runners, and they care about the people that were affected by the accident very much,” Grandfather Mountain Highland Games president Steve Quillin said.

Events on Friday started out with a moment of silence.

“The condolence and the comfort that those people want to send to those families are palpable, you can feel it when you are on the field,” Quillin said.

Thousands from across the country traveled to North Carolina to take part in a Scottish event that has taken place in Linville since 1956.

“It’s cool to see. I’m Scottish. So, it’s cool sitting up there and seeing everybody’s kilt, pretty neat,” one attendee said.

Throughout the excitement, a sadness still lingers.

“In addition to the sadness associated with the accident, there is a lot of joy up at that field,” Quillin said.

The van is confirmed to be from App State University. The university said it is cooperating with law enforcement during the investigation.

Officials are calling the crash and accident with no malicious intent.