Authorities seeking help finding NC woman missing for nearly a week

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a woman who was last seen nearly one week ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mary Elizabeth McDonald, 22, of Carrboro, has not been seen since Oct. 2 and has not been in contact with her family or friends since then.

McDonald was last seen at a Valero gas station on U.S. Highway 70 in Mebane, near the Alamance County line, authorities said.

Mary Elizabeth McDonald (Photo provided by Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

McDonald is approximately 5-foot, 3-inches and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and a surgical scar that begins just below her collarbone.

The sheriff’s office said that although she has a Carrboro address she has not been staying there recently. It did not say where McDonald has recently been staying.

Deputies have entered McDonald into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. The sheriff’s office did not say if they suspect any foul play or if they believe McDonald is in any danger.

If you have any information about McDonald or her whereabouts, you are asked to call investigator Baldwin at (919) 245-2939.