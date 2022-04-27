RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A report from the Office of the State Auditor found a North Carolina charter school falsified student enrollment records and misused thousands of dollars.

The Office of the State Auditor said they received six allegations through its hotline concerning Bridges Academy. The allegations ranged from concerns about tax reporting to, its use of state funds and enrollment reporting. In the initial stages of their investigation, the school’s Board of Directors made the decision to permanently close both the charter school and the preschool.

“On June 30, 2021, Bridges Academy relinquished its charter in response to “financial irregularities”5 and what the Board deemed to be insurmountable financial challenges,” the auditor’s report said.

Bridges Academy was founded in 1996. It expanded by opening a preschool in 2020. Located in State Road, the school had an average annual enrollment of 166 students. The school accepted students from Surry, Wilkes, Yadkin, Alleghany counties and Elkin City.

Findings

The state audit report found the school:

Falsified student enrollment records to obtain $404,971 in state funding for which it was not entitled. The report found the school inflated enrollment by about 40 percent, or 72 students.

Bridges Academy misused $78,576 of charter school funding to improperly support a preschool. The report found charter school funds were not tracked separately from the preschool.

Bridges Academy failed to prepare and submit required 1099 tax forms in 2019 and 2020 resulting in underreported compensation of $489,534.

Recommendations

Along with these findings, the state auditor’s office made the following recommendations: