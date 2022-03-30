CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was given more than 12 years in prison Wednesday for robbing three pharmacies, announced a U.S. Attorney for the Western District of N.C.

Christopher Michaud, 43, of South Carolina was sentenced to 147 months in prison and three years of supervised release on robbery firearms offenses.

According to court documents, between Jan. and April 2020, Michaud robbed three pharmacies and obtained a large number of prescription opioids and other substances illegally.

Michaud had a firearm during two of the robberies.

First Robbery: Jan. 26, 2020

Michaud walked into a Walgreens on the 500 block of Fincher Street in Monroe, N.C., and handed a note stating he had a gun to the pharmacy clerk. That same note instructed the clerk to hand over specific prescription opioids.

The clerk complied and he fled the scene with various medications which included Oxycodone pills, generic Xanax pills, and Methadone pills.

Second Robbery: March 4, 2020

Michaud robbed a CVS pharmacy on the 600 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe, N.C. He gave a note to the clerk demanding prescription medications and threatened to come back and shoot everyone.

During the robbery, he flashed a small handgun to the clerk and demanded to “make it quick.” The clerk gave Michaud a bag with the prescription drugs and Michawud left the store.

Third Robbery: April 2, 2020

Michaud attempted to rob a Walgreens on the 1990 block of Dickerson Boulevard in Monroe yet again. He followed the same trend, handing the clerk a note demanding narcotics, flashing a handgun. The clerk complied but another store employee called 911. Officers with Monroe Police Department arrested Michaud as he left the pharmacy.

On June 23, 2021, Michaud pleaded guilty to three counts of “Hobbs Act” robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

He is currently in federal custody and will be taken to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons.