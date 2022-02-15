‘Attacked brutally out of nowhere’: Dog put down after attack at NC park

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman’s day at Country Park in Greensboro was ruined after witnessing a larger dog attack a smaller one at the Bark Park, Greensboro’s only off-leash park.

The fight broke out between an Akita and a Bichon Frise.

When the sun is out, you can catch people walking and running in Country Park with their dogs. That’s how Charissa Raynor started her Saturday afternoon.

“The park was really crowded,” she said.

About ten minutes after she arrived, she walked her dog over to get some water. That’s when she heard a loud scream from the Bichon Frise, named Buddy.

“I looked up over there. I saw this 150-pound Akita with a beautiful white dog, attacking it. It’s pretty graphic,” Raynor said. “It was a very vicious attack. It lasted maybe 30 seconds.”

It happened in an off-leash area of the park.

Buddy suffered severe puncture wounds and other injuries before the owners of the bigger dog got it back on a leash.

“To see a little animal minding its own business, enjoying a warm day at the park in February. To see him attacked brutally out of nowhere. It just I can’t get that image out of my mind,” Raynor said.

Raynor helped the Bichon Frise’s owner get the dog to the emergency vet. They tried to save Buddy but found it was best to put her down.

Erin Hethroine who used the BarkPark nearly every day for the last six months learned of the attack after Raynor posted it in Nextdoor.

“It was very shocking, obviously. It was Saturday. I just left. I was like ‘wow,'” Hethroine said.

On Monday, Raynor and her sister walked around the park with zip ties and warning signs they posted letting people know about the traumatic encounter.

The signs also share advice on preventing another attack.

“We felt we needed to take some sort of action and let people know who use this park that a dog was attacked and killed here,” Raynor said. “It could have happened to any of us. To my dogs. We felt like we dodged a bullet that day. We pray this tragedy is not in vain that it could be used to mobilize some change.”

We also tried reaching out to the owners who ended up putting their dog down. They were too distraught to speak with us.

Raynor says the Akita was the aggressor in this situation, and the owners told her they just rescued it from a shelter.

We also reached out to the director of Country Park. She said there is an area designated for smaller and older dogs. It’s at Lot A. Lot B is designated for bigger more active dogs.