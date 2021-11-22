At least 14 displaced, 1 injured in NC house fire

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A boarding house in Greensboro caught fire early Monday morning, displacing 14 people and injuring one, officials say.

Fire at boarding house on Arlington Street in Greensboro (Lauren Crawford/WGHP)
Fire at boarding house on Arlington Street in Greensboro (Lauren Crawford/WGHP)

A home on the 600 block of Arlington Street in Greensboro caught fire early Monday morning. Firefighters received the call around 4:30 a.m. Fire officials do not know what the cause of this fire was, but the investigation is ongoing.

Officials on the scene say that 14 people who were staying in the boarding home got out all right. One person did have to be transported to the hospital, but they say their injuries are minor.

Emergency crews and the Red Cross are working today to find the people who have been displaced somewhere to stay while the damage to this home is assessed.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories