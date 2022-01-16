At least 10 injured in head-on crash in NC, officials say

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklin County officials say several people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Youngsville Saturday evening.

The wreck was reported before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hampton Lane and Park Avenue, which is in northern Youngsville near U.S. 1.

Ten people were injured in the crash, according to Franklin County officials.

Justin Graney, with the Youngsville Fire Department, said the wreck was a head-on crash. Graney also said there are several serious injuries among those wounded in the crash.

The vehicles involved in the wreck appeared to be a car and SUV and both had major front-end damage. The roof of a car had been cut off during rescue efforts.

Park Avenue was closed for hours and reopened by 10:45 p.m.

Two Wake County EMS units have been requested to help with any possible calls in other areas of Franklin County, officials said.