Asheville residents invited to apply for task force, gather input on monuments from community

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The City of Asheville is inviting residents to apply for the Vance Monument Task Force to gather input from the community on monuments.

The task force was created in a joint resolution by the City of Asheville and Buncombe County.

This group will gather citizen input, “particularly from those most impacted by the monuments and participate in public dialogue,” according to a city press release.

The task force will consist of up to 12 members: six appointments to be made by the City Council and 6 appointments to be made by the County Commissioners. Applications for the City appointed seats will be accepted through 5 p.m. July 10.

Task Force scope as defined in joint resolution:

Recommend removal and or repurposing of Vance Monument within legal requirements

Identify and recommend African Americans to honor the local history of Asheville – Buncombe County

Member expectations:

The first meeting of the task force will occur within the first two weeks of August. The task force will meet for approximately three months and then provide a final report or presentation to both governing boards. Appointed members must be able to commit to:

Attend at least 80% of the scheduled meetings; which may average one meeting per week.

Conduct research and activity between the meetings.

Actively participate in planning, gathering data and input, evaluation of facts and alternatives, and reach consensus on the final content for the report.

Maintain a connection and include other City and County boards and commissions.

Please visit the City Vance Memorial Task Force project page at for more details and to submit an application form here.

The deadline for City applications for these openings is 5 p.m. July 10.