Ashe County woman missing for over a week, sheriff asks community for help

ASHE COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies are pleading for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who has now been missing for over a week, the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Sandra G. Sheets was last seen on January 27 on Water Tank Road in West Jefferson, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

She is believed to be traveling in a 2005 silver Ford Escape. Sheets is described as white, five feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 336-846-5600.