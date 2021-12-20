Antisemitic flyers filled with ‘evil conspiracies’ sent to homes in NC, Jewish community leaders say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Jewish community is speaking out after antisemitic flyers were left at the homes of multiple people Sunday morning.

Greensboro police say the complaints were in the Cornwallis Drive area. Officers are investigating.

In a statement, religious leaders with Temple Emanuel, Beth David Synagogue and Greensboro Jewish Federation said that multiple Jews and others received “a vile piece of antisemitic hatred.”

“It seeks to spread antisemitic, blatantly false, and evil conspiracies about the Covid-19 virus and our nation’s efforts to combat its spread,” the statement said. “We are not the first community in which this has happened. Our hearts go out to all those who have received this disgraceful propaganda.”

Photos of the flyers were submitted to FOX8. The station is not sharing the full contents of the flyers to avoid further spreading prejudicial and harmful claims.

See the full statement below:

This morning a number of members of the local Jewish community, and others, received a vile piece of antisemitic hatred, delivered with their newspaper. It seeks to spread antisemitic, blatantly false, and evil conspiracies about the Covid-19 virus and our nation’s efforts to combat its spread. We are not the first community in which this has happened. Our hearts go out to all those who have received this disgraceful propaganda. Hatred has no place in our community. We, in the Jewish community and those who align with us, stand against it. Rabbi Andy Koren, Rabbi Libby Fisher, Amy Epstein, Temple Emanuel Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon, Lewis Weinstock, Beth David Synagogue Marilyn Forman Chandler, Tom Cone, Greensboro Jewish Federation

In a follow-up statement, the Greensboro Jewish Federation said that both people with and without newspaper subscriptions received the antisemitic flyers.

“At this time, there is no evidence of any information linking the distribution of this piece with the circulation of any newspaper,” the federation said.