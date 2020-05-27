3 suspects at-large after shooting, striking Wadesboro police officers

WADESBORO, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police in Wadesboro are searching for three suspects who are wanted in connection to a shooting that injured two police officers.

Authorities responded to calls Tuesday night regarding gunshots in north Wadesboro. Deputies had located a vehicle that matched the description of a wanted suspect and pulled the vehicle over on Myrtlewood Drive. Gunfire was immediately exchanged between the officers and suspects.

One of the officers responding from the Anson County Sheriff’s Department was shot during the exchange. The officer was flown to Charlotte and is in stable condition, and expected to make a full recovery. Another officer was struck but only his equipment was damaged, the police report said.

RELATED: Officer in Anson County wounded in gunfire exchange with suspect

One suspect was also struck during the exchange and is in serious, but stable condition, police said.

This remains an active investigation.