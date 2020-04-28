Wadesboro woman facing murder charges

WADESBORO, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man in Anson County on Monday, according to authorities.

Local officials found Cordell Gaddy dead at his home at 668 Brown Creek Church Road in Wadesboro. It is unclear how he died.

Later in the day detectives arrested a woman who lived in an apartment on the property named Fairy Gaddy. While they both share the same last name, officials say that right now there are no known family ties between the two.

Gaddy is being held without bond and faces first degree murder charges.

This remains an active and open investigation.