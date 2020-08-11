Anson County man sentenced on child porn charges

A North Carolina man accused of downloading and distributing sexually explicit videos and images of children, some infants, was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on Monday.

Morven resident Jeremy McQuage, 41, had already pleaded guilty to distribution and possession of child pornography.

An investigation that took place in February 2019 revealed that McQuage was downloading video and images of infants being sexually abused. Detectives found that McQuage was parking in a driveway of another residence while accessing the video and connecting to Wifi.

Hundreds of images and videos of children including infants and toddlers were found on his mobile phone. McQuage was using BitTorrent to distribute and share the pornography.

“McQuage’s conduct helped feed and facilitate a global market of abuse,” Judge Frank Whitney said in issuing the sentence.

The judge also ordered McQuage to serve a life sentence of supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender one his prison term is completed.

