12-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Wadesboro, police say

WADESBORO, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 12-year-old boy was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday, local authorities are saying.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around midnight near 900 W. Carolina Ave. Upon arrival, a 12-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified. It is unclear if the home was targeted or not. The gunfire struck two homes.

Three adults and three other juveniles including a one-year-old were also inside the home when the shooting occurred, the police report indicated.

A vehicle description was given to officials but police are asking for the public’s assistance.

Officials say they have no description of a suspect at this time. This remains an active investigation.

