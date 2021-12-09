American Rescue Plan will allow more in NC to get health care for less, Gov. Cooper says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re still needing to sign up for health care, the process may have just gotten easier and more affordable.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, and Gov. Roy Cooper held a press conference Wednesday to share the news.

The pair said that because of the American Rescue Plan which became law in March, North Carolinians will be getting coverage through the federal health insurance marketplace and will have access to health care at a lower cost.

More than 100,000 uninsured people are now eligible for tax credits while another 100,000 may get marketplace health coverage at no cost. Gov. Cooper said it’s something more people should take advantage of especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let me encourage you that this is a real opportunity for you to have the peace of mind of having health insurance coverage plus preventive care for maybe a very small premium or it can be free as well,” Cooper said.

If you need coverage by Jan. 1 the deadline to sign up is Dec. 15. You can sign up and compare plans at healthcare.gov.