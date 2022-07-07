America’s largest theater chain is bringing back a previously popular deal just in time for the heat of the summer blockbuster season.

Starting this week, fans can see a movie at any AMC Theatres location in the U.S. for $5 plus tax on Tuesdays.

The Discount Tuesdays promotion will last through the end of October. It allows members of its AMC Stubs program — which is free to join — to see any available showtimes at the discounted rate, even for tickets purchased in advance from third-party sites such as Fandango.

The deal also applies to some theater concessions, with AMC making its select “Cameo-size” popcorn and soft drink (or a 21-ounce ICEE beverage) available for $5.

“Discount Tuesday at AMC was a favorite among moviegoers prior to the pandemic,” Eliot Hamlisch, AMC’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “As millions of moviegoers are returning to AMC each week this summer, we want to ensure that there are a variety of opportunities to find great value while seeing movies only available on the big screen at AMC theatres around the country.”

Additional fees apply for premium experiences like IMAX and Dolby Cinema at AMC, but the company said it has set the base fee at $5 for those options, applicable on Discount Tuesdays. The discount also can’t be used in select instances such as private screenings, movie marathons or other fan events, an FAQ sheet shows.

The discount applies regardless of your tier under the AMC Stubs program, including its A-List program that costs $15 a year to join, and Stubs Insider, which allows moviegoers to utilize the Tuesday promotion, get free refills with a large popcorn purchases, and earn points for a $5 reward.

To get the Tuesday deal, moviegoers must present a virtual or physical card, account number or email address when buying the tickets. If buying tickets online or in a mobile app, users must be signed in to their accounts prior to checkout.

Customers can find nearby AMC Theater locations via the chain’s website. The company also offers $5 movies daily with a selection of Fan Faves.