CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are searching for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce who they say was last seen with her mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston.

An AMBER Alert was issued at 8:38 p.m. for Amani who is believed to be in a 2011 Lexus RX350 with NC license plate JKC-6112.

Amani is 3-feet, 8-inches tall and 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pink and purple nightgown with a unicorn on the front.

Walston is 5-feet, 11-inches and 230 pounds. She’s 38 years old, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Black V neck scrub top, black scrub pants and blue gripping socks.

Cary Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander also confirmed the make, model and license plate of the wanted vehicle.

Additionally, earlier in the day, Cary police recovered a stolen UNC Rex vehicle stolen by Walston.

A source with Raleigh police confirmed Walston was a patient at UNC Rex with an involuntary commitment order. The source also said she left the hospital, drove to a Cary house for her daughter and took off.