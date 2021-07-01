Amber Alert issued after 1-year-old abducted in Person County

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued in Person County.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Gabriel Newman. Gabriel is a 1-year-old black male, approximately 30 inches tall and weighing 21 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Gabriel was last seen wearing a black and white Nike outfit and shorts with a black and white Nike logo.

The abductor has been identified as Gregory Wendell Newman. He is described as a black male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with black long dreadlocks and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo of a dollar sign over his right eye, “love and hate” tattooed over his left and right hands, and a tattoo of the letter G on his right arm.

Gregory Newman was last seen wearing a white shirt with flames on it and light-colored jeans with patches. He was also wearing a scarf over his dreadlocks.

Authorities are looking for a black 2015 Volkswagen Passat with a North Carolina tag, TDL-8320. The vehicle was last seen headed north on N.C. 57 toward Danville, Virginia.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.