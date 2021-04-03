Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Greensboro boy

GREENSBORO, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old boy out of the Greensboro area, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said on Saturday.

Josea Petty is described as Black with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweatpants, and white socks.

Officials say they believe Petty was abducted by two men who could be traveling in a gray 2018 Kia with NC tags 5D16DV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 336-373-2223.