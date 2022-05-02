WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have canceled the Amber Alert for a 17-year-old who was reportedly abducted in Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

In a post on Twitter, Winston-Salem police confirmed that the child was “safely located.”

Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza went missing at about 8 p.m. Sunday. Police say he was last known to be at an address on the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem.

He was described as a 5-foot-11 Hispanic boy weighing about 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes and a black baseball hat.

Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza (NCDPS)

NCDPS has not released any details on suspects in the abduction. It is unclear if he was abducted on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or call 911.

AMBER stands for America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response and also serves as a way to honor Amber Hagerman, who was kidnapped and killed in 1996.

Law enforcement throughout our state work continuously to solve missing persons cases. In some of these cases, authorities work with the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons to bring answers to the loved ones of those who are missing. The NC Center for Missing Persons is responsible for issuing Amber Alerts and Silver Alerts.