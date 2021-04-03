AMBER Alert in Greensboro canceled after car stolen with 14-month-old in back seat; baby found safe

UPDATE: Greensboro Police said Josea Andre Petty has been located and is safe.

Greensboro police say the child’s father, Jamal petty, was driving the car, and Josea was found around 7 a.m.

Josea was found in a home on Memphis Street after residents of the home found the baby and called police.

She is currently being evaluated at the hospital.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An AMBER Alert was issued early Saturday by the Greensboro Police Department for Josea Andre Petty. Josea is 14 months old. He is described as approximately 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds.

He was last seen at 12:16 a.m. Saturday at the Valero Gas station at 2715 South Elm-Eugene Street Greensboro, in the rear seat of a dark gray 2018 Kia Sorento with North Carolina license plate 5D16DV; which has been stolen.

He was last seen wearing a green sweater, gray sweat pants, and white socks.

Allegedly, there are two unidentified abductors.

Anyone with information regarding Josea is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.