Developing: Amber Alert canceled for abducted Winston-Salem child

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Amber alert for an abducted child out of Winston-Salem has been canceled, according to authorities.

Winston-Salem PD

The Amber Alert was canceled Sunday morning after being issued late Saturday night. Winston-Salem Police along with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety had issued the alert for Azaria Walters, 10, and officials said they had been looking for Jacob Jones, 33, the child’s father.

Walters was described as 3’9″ weighing about 40 pounds with sandy brown hair and green eyes. Jones was described as 5’7″ weighing about 154 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They were believed to be traveling in a 2015 black Cadillac mid-size SUV. Officials said Walters was believed to be wearing a black North Face raincoat, a navy blue and white polo shirt, black and grey sweats, and red, white, and green Nike tennis shoes.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was arrested on Sunday by CMPD.

It is unclear at this time if Jones was located or what the condition of the child is and we are working to learn more information.

Officials encouraged anyone with information to contact them at 336-773-7922.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they come into the newsroom.