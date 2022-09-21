ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records showed he had outstanding warrants on driving-related issues, the sheriff’s report stated.

As deputies were attempting to arrest Wheeler, he assaulted a deputy and attempted to flee into the woods, the report stated. A K-9 was able t track down Wheeler and he was arrested and faces charges including resisting and assault on an officer.

He is being held on a $26,700 secured bond and has a Monday court appearance.