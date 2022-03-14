ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Taylorsville residents who fled a checkpoint with meth inside their car, causing a brief pursuit, have been arrested, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said.

A checkpoint was set up last Wednesday around 10 p.m. near Millersville and County Home roads.

A vehicle approached and never stopped resulting in a pursuit, according to the police report. The occupants of the vehicle were Taylorsville residents Codey Matheson, 29, and Stephanie Rood, 30.

The vehicle ultimately came to a stop, a search was conducted, and both occupants were arrested. Matheson was charged with speeding and eluding arrest, while Rood was charged with meth possession.

Both received bond and have court appearances on Monday.

Separate from these charges, the sheriff’s office said the checkpoint on other vehicles resulted in the following: