Taylorsville man charged with posting fake Facebook Marketplace ads

Taylorsville
Posted: / Updated:

Iredell Sheriff

TAYLORSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man has been charged with posting fake Facebook Marketplace advertisements, the Iredell County Sheriffs Office said.

An investigation began last November after deputies received a tip about a sketchy ad on Facebook Marketplace. Items had been listed and payment for the items was received through Cash App, but items were never delivered and money was never returned.

Taylorsville resident Anthony Fox, 31, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested last Thursday and faces charges that include felony obtaining property under a false pretense.

Fox has a criminal history including driving-related charges and misdemeanor worthless checks.

