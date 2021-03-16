Man charged with sexual exploitation of children in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A six-month investigation into a man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor has ended with his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Taylorsville resident Mario Cazarez, a 20-year-old booked as a Hispanic male, faces multiple charges including 27 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

An investigation by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office into Cazarez’s activities had been taking place over the last six months, according to the police report.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Sexually explicit images of children were found to be in Cazarez’s possession and he was arrested on Monday.

Cazarez is being held under a $520,000 bond with a first court appearance date next Monday.