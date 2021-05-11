Registered sex offender caught sending obscene material on social media platform

Taylorsville
Alexander County Sheriff

TAYLORSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Alexander County man who was already a registered sex offender is facing new charges after he was caught sending obscene material on a social media platform, local officials announced on Tuesday.

Taylorsville resident Dustin Jernigan, 26, was arrested on Monday and face multiple charges including failing to register as a sex offender and selling/distributing obscene material.

A months-long investigation into Jernigan, who was already a registered sex offender, began in January and included officials in Georgia. It was discovered he was using an unregistered email address and a Kik social media account to send child pornography over the internet.

This remains an active investigation.

