Man charged with impaired driving in deadly Taylorsville wreck

TAYLORSVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A driver is facing multiple charges including impairment in a deadly wreck that occurred over the weekend in Alexander County.

Officials responded to calls on Saturday regarding the single-vehicle accident around 7 p.m. on Church Road in Taylorsville.

A vehicle driven by Taylorsville resident Steven Transeau, 33, was found off the road. Hiddenite resident Joseph Menscer, 44, was a passenger and suffered injuries, and later succumbed to those injuries. The police report indicated he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

An investigation showed the vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says Transeau is charged with driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license, and felony death by vehicle. Results of a blood test are pending.

