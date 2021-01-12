2 NC inmates who were fighting COVID-19 in separate facilities have died

ALEXANDER COUNTY (FOX 46) — A pair of inmates who were fighting the coronavirus in separate facilities have died, officials said on Tuesday.

One of the inmates was being housed at Alexander Correctional Institution in Taylorsville.

The unidentified inmate, described as a man in his mid-70s with untested positive on December 17, was hospitalized on December 24, and died on January 11, the report indicated.

The other unidentified inmate, described as a male in his early 60s with underlying health conditions, tested positive, was hospitalized, and later died on the same day, January 11. He was being housed at Rutherford Correctional Center.

“We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons. The health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons.

