ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charges are pending against a driver who is suspected of falling asleep and causing a head-on collision in Alexander County, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 8 a.m. on Monday on NC 16 near Silas Deal Road.

A Mazda and a Toyota were found to be involved in a head-on collision and the Mazda had burst into flames, according to the troopers’ report.

60-year-old North Wilkesboro resident Teresa Combs was the driver of the Toyota and was transported by helicopter with critical injuries. The driver of the Mazda, 24-year-old Wilkesboro resident Corey Burkhart, was transported to Wilkes Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries.

An initial investigation revealed Burkhart crossed the center line, ran off the road, struck a guardrail, and then collided head-on with Combs. The investigation indicated Burkhart fell asleep at the wheel.

The road was shut down for about three hours, troopers said. NCSHP said there are charges pending and this remains an active investigation.