Taylorsville construction worker injured after trench collapses

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A construction worker suffered injuries after a trench collapsed in Taylorsville, local authorities said on Wednesday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a collapsed trench at 4500 Highway 64 near 90 West in Taylorsville around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

It is unclear at this time the extent of the injuries. Officials said traffic in the area was being diverted.

EMS, Ellendale Fire, the sheriff’s office, and NC Highway Patrol were among the departments that responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time what exactly led to the collapse and this remains an active investigation.