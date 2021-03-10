39 children evacuated from fire at Alexander County daycare

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 48 people, including 39 kids, are safe after a Stony Point daycare erupted in flames Tuesday afternoon, according to the Small Hands Learning Center.

The daycare said staff noticed smoke from an office window before seeing flames outside the front door. A staff member grabbed a fire extinguisher to slow down the spread of the fire while others began evacuating the children.

The Center said kids were just waking up from nap time and some were still asleep on their mats. In all, 39 kids and nine staff members were able to get out of the building in seconds.

Small Hands Learning Center said they fear the building is a total loss.

FOX 46 Charlotte has reached out to the Stony Point Fire Department for more information about the fire.