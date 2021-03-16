Roads gradually reopen after devastating Alexander Co. floods

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE ) – Devastating floods last November wiped out a bridge and damaged numerous roads in Alexander County. Gradually, roads are starting to reopen.

The latest road opening announcement is Old Wilkesboro Road, which will reopen in July, officials said in a written statement on Tuesday.

Fox 46 reporter Amber Roberts was with photographer Jonathan Monte got caught in a frightening situation while standing on the Hiddenite Bridge on Cheatham Ford Road above a flooding Yadkin River when it collapsed.

Five roads have been opened since the floods including Millersville Road, Nester Road, Smith Grove Church Road, Sulphur Springs Road, and Sloan Road. One section on Berea Church Quincy Road is scheduled to reopen this week. 16 were initially closed.

NCDOT has assisted the Alexander County government in response to the floods. NCDOT says a utility issue has held up repair of Old Wilkesboro Road and that they are proceeding without an extra expense of moving any utilities.