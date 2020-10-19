Rape suspect arrested in Alexander County

Local officials in Alexander County say a suspect wanted in a rape investigation from this summer has been located and taken into custody.

Julius Williams, 35, was arrested on Friday and faces multiple charges including rape, kidnapping, and burglary.

Officials responded to calls regarding an assault on July 19 to a residence in the Hiddenite community. An elderly female victim stated she was sexually assaulted in a home invasion and the suspect fled on foot.

An ongoing investigation identified Williams as the suspect. Officers received tips on his location and attempted to make contact near JC Park and the suspect attempted to run.

Ultimately Williams was arrested and his first court appearance is on Monday. He is being held under $1.2 million bond.