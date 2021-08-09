Plane with 2 onboard loses engine, safely lands in Hiddenite soybean field

Alexander County

by: Walter Hermann

HIDDENITE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A pilot was able to safely land in a soybean field after experiencing engine failure in Hiddenite, Alexander County fire Marshal Garrett Huffman confirmed with Fox 46 on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to calls around 1:30 p.m. on Monday regarding a plane crash on Sulphur Springs Road near Johnson-Sturgill Lane in Hiddenite, according to Alexander County fire officials.

Two occupants were found uninjured after safely landing in a soybean field.

An initial investigation revealed the plane was flying from Gastonia to Wilkes and was then headed back towards Gastonia when the pilot experienced engine failure.

