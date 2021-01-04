One dead, 2 seriously injured following weekend crash in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died and two others, including an 8-year-old girl, were seriously injured in a head-on crash in Alexander County Saturday, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Cadillac Deville heading south on NC 16 crossed the centerline on Jan. 2 around 7:15 p.m. and crashed head-on into a Hyundai car.

Bobby Harris Lowe, 76, of Taylorsville, the driver of the Cadillac, died at the scene. Troopers said he was wearing a seatbelt and they do not believe impairment was a factor.

After the initial crash, officials said a passenger of the Hyundai got out of the car to assist an 8-year-old girl who was in the backseat. A Ford pickup truck crashed into the car, striking the passenger and sending them over the guardrail.

The passenger and the child were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said the driver of the truck could not see the crashed car due to their damage, the dark roadway and foggy conditions. The driver received minor injuries and was not hospitalized.

NC 16 was closed nearly four hours as troopers investigated the crash.

