ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Alexander County during Wednesday’s severe weather.

The NWS in Greenville-Spartanburg, SC said it conducted a storm survey for the area northwest of Taylorsville in Alexander County. The survey was in relation to severe thunderstorms that moved through the area on March 23, 2022.

The survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado with wind speeds to 110 MPH, a length of six miles, and a width of 150 yards occurred in this area.

The NWS said it appears there was a five to six mile stretch of wind damage that included damage from the EF-1 Tornado.

Several houses sustained damage during the severe storm, with many downed trees.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The NWS said a final assessment including the results of the survey is expected to be completed and transmitted via a Public Information Statement later Friday evening.