Man out on bond with prior rape charges caught with drugs stash: PD

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man previously out on bond for rape charges against a minor was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a stash of drugs and large amounts of cash during a traffic stop, officials said Monday.
Police who were holding a routine traffic checkpoint last Thursday came across a vehicle being driven by Maynor Basquez, who was unable to provide a driver’s license.
A background check was run and warrants were found out of Rowan County on kidnapping and rape charges against a minor, as well as charges for the exploitation of a minor. He was currently out on a $100,000 bail.
The search showed Basquez has addresses in both California as well as Catawba County.
Police conducted a search on the vehicle and heroin, meth, and a large amount of cash was found and Basquez was arrested.
He faces multiple charges including intent to sell and is being held on $1 million bond.
This remains an active investigation.