Maiden man charged with stabbing victim in the neck

A suspect is recovering from a stabbing following an altercation that occurred Sunday night in Alexander County, local officials said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a stabbing at a home on Stony Point School Road around 11 p.m. on Sunday.

A victim was found bleeding from the neck and was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital.

An initial investigation revealed an altercation had occurred and the suspect fled on foot. Officials identified the suspect as Maiden resident Vaughn Mitchell III, 29, and he was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Vaughn faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and drug sales.

LATEST HEADLINES