ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Human remains have been discovered not far from where a man was reported missing a month ago, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies responded to calls on Monday, March 21, in a wooded area off Sulphur Springs Road in Hiddenite.

Members of the Hiddenite Volunteer Fire Department located human remains that deputies estimate had been decomposing for a number of weeks, according to the sheriff’s report.

Search volunteers had been in the area investigating the unknown whereabouts of Kenneth Walker, 54, who had been reported missing on February 24.

It is unclear at this time if the remains are Walker and an autopsy was set to be conducted on Wednesday, officials said. The body was found a quarter of a mile away from where Walker was reported missing.

There is no mention at this time of foul play and it is unclear exactly how the body ended up in the woods.