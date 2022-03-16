ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects have been charged following separate drug-related investigations in Alexander County.

Deputies were attempting a ‘paper service’ around 4 a.m. on Tuesday on Sloan Road in Hiddenite, which led to a trespassing complaint. After investigating, 33-year-old Stony Point resident Tiffany Dickerson was arrested and faces multiple charges including meth possession and trespassing.

The second incident also occurred on Tuesday in the evening hours when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop in Hiddenite on NC 90 East. 48-year-old Taylorsville resident Christopher Bailey was the driver and confirmed to have an outstanding warrant out for his arrest. He was also found to be in possession of meth and was arrested. Bailey faces multiple charges including drug possession offenses.