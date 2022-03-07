ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors say a gun-toting hiddenite man made threats against them and law enforcement, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday to a home on Kennington Lane. Witnesses said 32-year-old Hiddenite resident Chadbourne Dillard was carrying a gun and made threats against neighbors as well as law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s report.

Deputies learned Dillard, who already had a warrant out for his arrest, fled on foot into the woods nearby his home.

He was found a short time later and arrested and faces multiple charges including resisting.

K-9 and a drone unit were used in the capture. Dillard was held under a $2,500 secured bond and has a March 28th court appearance.