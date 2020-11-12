Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County collapses live on-air

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was a scary moment for FOX 46 Charlotte crew members as a bridge in Alexander County collapsed live on-air.

FOX 46 Reporter Amber Roberts and Photojournalist Jonathan Monté were reporting on significant flooding near the Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County when a portion of the bridge broke off and fell into the raging waters.

FOX 46’s crew was able to quickly and safely move off of the bridge.

**Live news conference from Alexander County officials below**

Even though the heaviest rain is pushing east and out of our area Thursday, flooding issues remain.

Any rain that’s left out there through Thursday night will be much lighter. This will allow some of the street floodwaters to recede. However, flooding will continue along some of the rivers into the weekend.

The good news is that the weather will cooperate for the next several days for the cleanup process. After starting out with clouds, fog, and perhaps some mist/drizzle in the morning, sunshine returns in full force by Friday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, a Flash Flood Emergency was in effect for areas in Catawba County where local emergency management officials were reporting flooded roads, water rescues, and evacuations. The most threatened areas included Lyle Creek, Snow Creek, and Falling Creek.

Conover SOC is responding to a WATER RESCUE, Hiddenite Family Camp Ground, 15-20 Campers Trapped. — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) November 12, 2020

The front that was partly responsible for the slow-moving heavy rain earlier Thursday is drawing in some cooler air.

So it’s back to more of a fall feel this weekend, with lower humidity and cooler temps. A weak cold front moves in Sunday with only a slight chance of showers.

