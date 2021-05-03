Hickory man charged with going ‘armed to the terror of the public’

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Hickory man armed with a .243 rifle has been charged with going armed to the terror of the public, the Alexander County Sheriff said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding a man armed with a .243 rifle around 9:30 p.m. in the Hiddenite Community.

Detectives learned the suspect, Hickory resident Andrew Cuda, 29, had left a residence on foot and a search ensured and was taken into custody shortly after near Old Mountain Road.

Cuda is charged with a misdemeanor of going armed to the terror of the public.