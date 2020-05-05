Driver killed, 5-year-old and mother airlifted to hospital in Alexander County

A driver of a vehicle that swerved off the road is dead and a 5-year-old and her mother are in the hospital following a multi-vehicle accident in Alexander County, police said.

Authorities responded around 1 p.m. on Monday to calls regarding a serious accident on NC 16 near Terrace Lawn Court in Alexander County.

According to police, a Honda Accord ran off the road and came back into the road but crossed the centerline colliding head-on with a Nissan Rogue. The driver of the Honda, Taylorsville resident Herman Gross, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Nissan, Taylorsville resident Beulah Coley, 31, along with her 5-year-old daughter, were transported by helicopter to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor but as of now no charges are expected, the police report indicated.