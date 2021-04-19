Deadly ATV accident in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man who was involved in an ATV accident over the weekend has died, local officials said on Monday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the accident at a residence off Taylorsville Manufacturing Road on Saturday, April 17.

An ATV was located and Statesville resident Ethan Ottone, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene. It is unclear at this time what led to the accident and whether or not Mr. Ottone was the driver of the ATV.

Alexander County EMS as well as the local sheriff’s office were among those that responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.