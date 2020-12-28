Dad fired shots at teens who tried to buy ‘controlled substance’ from son, police say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Officials say a father fired shots at three suspects who were attempting to buy a ‘controlled substance’ from his son on Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunfire and a robbery at a residence on Gravel Hill Court on Saturday around 10:30 p.m. A 17-year-old victim and his parents said they were confronted by three suspects who forced their way into the home and attempted to rob them. It was later determined that the suspects were attempting to buy a controlled substance from the 17-year-old.

One of the parents chased the suspects with a gun and fired shots at the vehicle the suspects fled in. A short time later the suspects were located and arrested. No injuries were reported.

Taylorsville resident Zachariah Canterbury, 18, and Florida resident Christopher Whorley, 18 face multiple charges including robbery. The two 17-year-old’s involved are being petitioned for charges.

This remains an active investigation.

LATEST HEADLINES